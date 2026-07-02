Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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02.07.2026 19:39:00

1 Wall Street Analyst Believes Palantir Will More Than Double in a Year. Is She Right?

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock has been a dud so far in 2026. As of Wednesday's close, it was down around 30% year to date, and off about 8% over the past 12 months. That's particularly disappointing after the impressive returns it gave investors from 2023 to 2025. However, there are still plenty of calls for Palantir stock to deliver jaw-dropping returns over the next year.Currently, the stock trades for about $126 per share, but Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) analyst Mariana Perez Mora has a price target of $255 per share on the stock. That's a one-year price target, and Palantir obviously would have a long climb to make before it could hit that mark. But if Bank of America and Mora are right, the stock is about to more than double in the next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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