1 Wall Street Analyst Raises Celsius Holdings' Price Target by 36%: Here's Why He's Right.

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) have soared over the past year. And the stock shot higher again last week after the company reported fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings.That led one Wall Street analyst to raise his firm's price target on the fitness drink company by 36%. Peter Grom from UBS maintained his buy rating on the shares but hiked his price target from $73 to $99 per share. That would represent a 14% gain from the stock's closing price as of this writing.Grom sees the company growing rapidly in several areas. Investors already believed in the growth story with the stock rising 57% in 2023.