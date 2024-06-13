Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 17:34:43

1 Wall Street Analyst Says Apple Could Hit $230. Is It a Buy?

Share prices of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) got a nice boost recently, jumping after the company unveiled Apple Intelligence, directly tapping into the outsized enthusiasm for all things artificial intelligence (AI) related. Apple Intelligence includes a suite of generative AI tools such as content and image generation, in addition to an improved Siri assistant. The move is Apple's attempt to reassert its leadership in consumer tech. It should help Apple convince consumers to upgrade their smartphones at a time when the company has been struggling with a lengthening upgrade cycle. The price boost after the news was announced suggests investors are happy with the announcement.One Wall Street analyst is also jumping on the bandwagon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

13.06.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
11.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
