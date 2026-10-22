1 Wall Street Analyst Sees the S&P 500 Climbing to 8,000 by Year-End. Is It Time to Buy Stocks?

Shrugging off any fears of a potential artificial intelligence (AI) stock bubble, Goldman Sachs investment strategist Ben Snider recently came out and kept his 8,000 year-end target on the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). That's about 4.5% upside from Friday's Oct. 16 close.

Snider also has a sanguine view on stocks for next year, placing an 8,700 year-end 2027 price target for the S&P 500. That would be an 8.75% return next year if the index were to finish 2026 at his 8,000 target. Snider believes these gains will be driven largely by earnings growth, not valuation expansion. On that front, he sees S&P 500 earnings growing by 36% this year, slowing to a solid 11% growth next year.

Snider's year-end 2026 and 2027 S&P 500 predictions come ahead of what is historically one of the best times to invest in the stock market, right ahead of the midterm elections. In fact, since 1938, the S&P 500 has generated a positive return from November through November of the following year after midterm elections 95% of the time.

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