Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
22.10.2026 18:23:00
1 Wall Street Analyst Sees the S&P 500 Climbing to 8,000 by Year-End. Is It Time to Buy Stocks?
Shrugging off any fears of a potential artificial intelligence (AI) stock bubble, Goldman Sachs investment strategist Ben Snider recently came out and kept his 8,000 year-end target on the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). That's about 4.5% upside from Friday's Oct. 16 close.
Snider also has a sanguine view on stocks for next year, placing an 8,700 year-end 2027 price target for the S&P 500. That would be an 8.75% return next year if the index were to finish 2026 at his 8,000 target. Snider believes these gains will be driven largely by earnings growth, not valuation expansion. On that front, he sees S&P 500 earnings growing by 36% this year, slowing to a solid 11% growth next year.
Snider's year-end 2026 and 2027 S&P 500 predictions come ahead of what is historically one of the best times to invest in the stock market, right ahead of the midterm elections. In fact, since 1938, the S&P 500 has generated a positive return from November through November of the following year after midterm elections 95% of the time.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issued
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.