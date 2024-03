1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks 3M Stock Is Going to $111. Is It a Buy?

3M (NYSE: MMM) stock remains a battleground among bulls and bears. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell, one of the better analysts in the industrial sector, is on the fence. He recently retained a "hold" rating on the stock and incrementally upgraded the price target to $111 from $110.While the price target change is no big deal, it still represents a near 19% premium to Monday's closing price and highlights the value case for the stock, which incoming CEO Bill Brown will try to unlock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel