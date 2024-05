1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks AbbVie Stock Is Going to $200. Is It a Buy at Around $165?

Wall Street is feeling pretty good about AbbVie 's (NYSE: ABBV) performance in 2024 so far.Louise Chen from Cantor Fitzgerald recently initiated coverage on the stock with an overweight rating. Chen also slapped a $200 price target on the pharma stock, which implies a gain of more than 20% from recent prices.The positive rating is more than a little surprising because AbbVie 's lead drug, Humira, lost its market exclusivity in the U.S. last year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel