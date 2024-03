1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Alphabet Stock Is Going to $170. Is It a Buy Around $130?

As the seemingly eternal leader in internet search, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) has made a great many investors richer over the course of its more than 25-year history. Lately, though, it hasn't been the most exciting stock, neither soaring higher nor crashing violently in price on the tech sector's gyrations.Some believe it's being unfairly ignored by the market, and the market is missing a chance to get a solid investment at a cheap price. Let's explore one analyst's bullish take on the company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel