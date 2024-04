1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Amazon Stock Is Going to $204. Is It a buy?

Most consumers and investors think of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as exclusively an online retailer, but its offline operations are looking pretty good these days too.That's according to one analyst following the stock, who reiterated his bullish take on the company's stock in a recent research note. According to him, it's a buy with a 10% upside in price over the next 12 months or so.Bank of America Securities's Justin Post was compelled to publish an update on Amazon following news about its Fresh brick-and-mortar chain of retail stores. In early April, the company confirmed media reports that it is phasing out its Just Walk Out system from its U.S. Fresh stores. This allows shoppers to, yes, walk out of the stores without going through the checkout process; the company's technology scans the items and charges one of the buyer's linked payment methods accordingly. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel