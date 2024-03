1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Amazon Stock Is Going to $210. Is It a buy Around $180?

A unique company and stock that straddles both the tech and consumer goods sectors, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a must-own for many investors. So it's hardly an undiscovered stock, but there are more than a few pundits out there who feel it still has plenty of upside potential.One is Deutsche Bank's Lee Horowitz, one of the more bullish analysts covering the company. In early March he raised his price target on the stock. Let's climb to his lofty new level to determine whether Amazon is as much of a buy as he believes.Horowitz added $10 per share to his Amazon fair value assessment for a new level of $210. Given that the stock trades at about $172 apiece these days, he's anticipating that it'll rise at least 22%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel