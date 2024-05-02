|
02.05.2024 23:33:00
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Amazon Stock Is Going to $220. Is It a Buy?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported solid financial results for the first quarter on April 30. Revenue grew 13% over the year-ago quarter, and solid cost controls provided a massive boost to the company's profits.After the report came out, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained an overweight (buy) rating on the shares but increased the price target from $215 to $220, representing upside of 23% above the current share price.Here's what's going right for Amazon, and why the stock could hit a new high in the next few years, if not sooner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
