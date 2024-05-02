Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 23:33:00

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Amazon Stock Is Going to $220. Is It a Buy?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported solid financial results for the first quarter on April 30. Revenue grew 13% over the year-ago quarter, and solid cost controls provided a massive boost to the company's profits.After the report came out, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained an overweight (buy) rating on the shares but increased the price target from $215 to $220, representing upside of 23% above the current share price.Here's what's going right for Amazon, and why the stock could hit a new high in the next few years, if not sooner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten