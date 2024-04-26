|
26.04.2024 10:09:00
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Amazon Stock Is Going to $235. Is It a Buy at Around $180?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) doesn't report first-quarter results until April 30, but analysts are already adjusting their price targets in anticipation. Recently, Citi analyst Ronald Josey raised his bank's target on the e-commerce and cloud computing giant to $235 per share from $215 per share and maintained a buy rating on the stock.Josey is projecting a 10% operating margin in 2025 in response to recent success with Amazon's retail and advertising businesses. The new price target implies a gain of about 37% from recent prices over the next 12 months.Josey thinks Amazon's North American retail business could be much more profitable than we currently imagine. Remember, Amazon over-invested at the onset of the pandemic, which led to an operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2022.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
