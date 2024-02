1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Applied Materials Stock Is Going to $160. Is It a Sell?

Investors in semiconductor chip equipment maker Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) had a fantastic day on Friday, as a powerful earnings beat added billions of dollars to the value of their company. At least a dozen separate analysts raised their price targets on Applied Materials stock in response to the "beat," but one rating stands out:On Friday, Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Mehdi Hosseini raised his price target to $160 per share, as StreetInsider.com reports. And this implies that Applied Materials stock may go down 22%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel