|
03.08.2024 01:57:37
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Archer Aviation Stock Is Heading to $6. Is It a Buy?
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) stock has seen some volatile swings this year. The flying taxi stock has climbed roughly 17% over the last month, but it's still down 35% across the year's trading. In a research note published on July 24, JPMorgan reiterated an overweight rating on Archer Aviation and raised its one-year price target on the stock from $5 per share to $6 per share. With the company currently trading at roughly $4 per share, the new price target suggests upside of 50%.JPMorgan's lead analyst is bullish on Archer Aviation stock heading into the flying-taxi company's second-quarter earnings release on Aug. 8 but also noted that the earnings report was unlikely to deliver any big surprises. Archer is still in the early phases of bringing its Midnight vehicles to market, and the business remains in a pre-revenue state. JPMorgan's analyst noted the speculative nature of the stock in the report and said that some investors may want to stay on the sidelines until there's more visibility on its operational ramp and financial footing, along with other factors. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aviation Holdings Group Inc mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aviation Holdings Group Inc mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!