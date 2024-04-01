|
01.04.2024 21:20:33
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Bank of America Stock Is Going to $44. Is It a Buy at Around $37?
As April gets underway, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock trades around $37.50 per share, quite close to its 52-week high.Although some analysts can get jittery when a stock approaches a near-term peak, one of Bank of America's fellow lending giants doesn't appear to be. In fact, it recently raised its price target on BofA stock by 10% and maintained its equivalent of a buy recommendation.Is this enthusiasm realistic, though?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!