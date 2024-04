1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Bank of America Stock Is Going to $44. Is It a Buy at Around $37?

As April gets underway, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock trades around $37.50 per share, quite close to its 52-week high.Although some analysts can get jittery when a stock approaches a near-term peak, one of Bank of America's fellow lending giants doesn't appear to be. In fact, it recently raised its price target on BofA stock by 10% and maintained its equivalent of a buy recommendation.Is this enthusiasm realistic, though?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel