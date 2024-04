1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Boeing Stock Is Going to $209. Is It a Sell?

Investors in aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently received more bad news. An analyst at Melius Research downgraded the stock from "buy" to "hold" while maintaining a $209 price target. While there's no consensus on what these designations mean, I believe most investors should interpret a "hold" rating as a "sell."Boeing has no shortage of issues, and the Melius analyst believes Boeing might miss its long-held target of hitting $10 billion in free cash flow in the 2025 to 2026 timeframe. The target was laid out in November 2022 at the Boeing Investor Day presentation, and management probably thought it was so far off that it would inevitably hit it.Over one year later, the company's well-documented quality control issues caused a slowing in the production ramp on the Boeing 737.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel