1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Boeing Stock Is Going to $210. Is It a Buy?

BofA Securities lowered its price target to $210 from $225 on Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock and maintained its neutral rating on the stock following a presentation by the aviation giant's CFO, Brian West. The presentation took place at, you guessed it, a Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday.The revised price target still represents a 12% premium to the current price, reflecting the stock's underlying value based on Boeing 's strong market position, multi-year backlog, and recovering commercial air travel market.West's presentation indicated a possible change in Boeing 's cash flow and debt profile, which BofA Securities noted. The need to enhance manufacturing quality by slowing down airplane production and eliminating traveled work is likely to negatively impact cash flow generation.