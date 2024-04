1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Carnival Stock Is Going to $19. Is It a Buy?

An analyst just reduced his price target for Carnival (NYSE: CCL), but he still thinks investors should come aboard the cruise line operator's stock.That view is a popular one, given that the company has recovered well from the hard hit it took during the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, though, its share price is getting dinged. Is the analyst in question right that investors would gain by buying the stock on its recent weakness?The steadfast bull behind the Carnival take was CFRA Research's Siye Desta. He cut his price target to $19 per share from his preceding $23, yet he maintained his buy recommendation. That implies a 17% upside over the next 12 months. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel