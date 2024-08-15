|
15.08.2024 18:08:00
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Chipotle Is Going to $58 per Share. Is It a Buy?
It's been a wild week for Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) after star CEO Brian Niccol stepped down to take the top job at Starbucks.Shares of the burrito roller plunged on the news, falling as much as 14% before closing the session down 7.5%. Niccol does leave a void at the burrito chain, but Wall Street doesn't seem too alarmed.In fact, some analysts see the sell-off as a buying opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
