1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Coca-Cola Stock Is Going to $67. Is It a Buy?

As of this writing, shares of quintessential beverage enterprise Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are trading at almost $59 per share. However, according to TheFly, Citi analyst Filippo Falorni says Coca-Cola stock is headed to $67 per share, a jump of about 13%.With a 13% jump in stock price and a dividend that pays about a 3% yield, investors could be looking at market-beating returns for Coca-Cola stock if Falorni is right. So, should investors buy the stock now? Well, there's something investors should be aware of first.Falorni raised his price target for Coca-Cola stock on Dec. 13. But according to TipRanks, this is the fifth time he's given a price target this year alone. Previous price targets were $68, $71, $74, and $65.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel