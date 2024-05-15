|
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Delta Air Lines Stock Is Going to $72.80. Is It a Buy Around $53?
In its most recent quarterly earnings call, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) management expressed optimism for this coming summer travel season. Management is even speculating that Delta will set new records.One analyst tracking Delta stock believes this optimism is entirely justified thanks to the carrier's organizational structure and its approach to the market. His current view of the shares is that they stand to appreciate by nearly 37% in price over the next 12 months from current levels. Might that be too bullish an outlook?In mid-May, international bank HSBC initiated coverage of Delta stock. Its analyst Achal Kumar flagged the stock as a buy, with a price target of $72.80 per share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
