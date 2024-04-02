02.04.2024 10:39:00

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Delta Air Lines Stock Is Going to $85. Is It a Buy?

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock has at least 76% upside potential over the next 12 months or so, according to a Morgan Stanley analyst who raised the company's stock price target from $75 to $85 recently while retaining an "overweight" rating on the stock. It gets better; in Morgan Stanley's "bull case" scenario, the stock could go to $110. Delta stock currently trades around $42.It's never a good idea to slavishly follow Wall Street analyst estimates. All it will take is reports of a decline in air travel amid a global economic slowdown, and analysts will rush to slash estimates -- a real possibility in the highly cyclical airline industry.That said, Delta Air Lines is a highly attractive stock. It's a play on the ongoing recovery in the air travel industry. Its growing focus on the premium customer is also transforming its profit potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

