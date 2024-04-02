|
02.04.2024 10:50:00
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Disney Stock Is Going to $145. Is It a Buy Around $121?
While Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) faces down more than its fair share of challenges, one part of the business that's working is its iconic parks. Analysts at Bank of America kicked off the week by maintaining a buy rating on Disney stock and bumping up the price target to $145. This new price target represents an upside over the next 12 months or so of about 19.5% from the current stock price.The BofA analysts justified the price target bump by honing in on Disney's park performance. The experiences segment, which includes parks and cruise ships, grew revenue by 7% year over year in Disney's fiscal first quarter. Segment operating income grew slightly faster at 8%.The strength of the parks business has led the BofA analysts to believe that Disney can grow overall operating income by a low-to-mid-teens percentage in the second quarter. For the full year, Disney has guided for at least a 20% rise in earnings per share.
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
