1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Disney Stock Is Going to $145. Is It Still a Buy at a Nearly 2-Year High?

Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) stock price has surged to its highest level in almost two years. But Needham & Company's equity research team thinks shares of the entertainment giant have more room to run.Analyst Laura Martin just reiterated her firm's "buy" rating while boosting the price target for Disney shares from $120 to $145 per share. That comes as the stock surpassed the $120 per share level for the first time since August 2022. The new price target would represent a gain of 20% from the stock's current price.The price target adjustment reflects updated projections for various segments of Disney's business, including Linear Networks, Content Sales/Licensing, Sports, and Experiences. Martin now sees higher operating income for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 leading to higher profitability.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel