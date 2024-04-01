|
01.04.2024 19:28:50
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Disney Stock Is Going to $145. Is It Still a Buy at a Nearly 2-Year High?
Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) stock price has surged to its highest level in almost two years. But Needham & Company's equity research team thinks shares of the entertainment giant have more room to run.Analyst Laura Martin just reiterated her firm's "buy" rating while boosting the price target for Disney shares from $120 to $145 per share. That comes as the stock surpassed the $120 per share level for the first time since August 2022. The new price target would represent a gain of 20% from the stock's current price.The price target adjustment reflects updated projections for various segments of Disney's business, including Linear Networks, Content Sales/Licensing, Sports, and Experiences. Martin now sees higher operating income for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 leading to higher profitability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
28.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones beendet den Donnerstagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Disney settles lawsuit in Florida theme-park dispute (Financial Times)
|
26.03.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Dienstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)