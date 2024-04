1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Etsy Stock Is Going to $55. Is It a Sell Around $67?

We're barreling through earnings season, and soon we'll be learning how Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) performed in its most recently completed quarter.In an instance of interesting timing, one analyst got notably more bearish about prospects for the handmade-goods website operator. In fact, he knocked his recommendation down a peg while chopping his price target on the stock. Here's why he has soured on the company.Just two weeks away from Etsy's scheduled first-quarter earnings release, Morgan Stanley's Nathan Feather downgraded his recommendation on Etsy stock to underweight (read: sell) from his previous rating of equal weight (hold). He underscored this with an assertive cut in his price target, to $55 per share from $64. The stock recently traded at about $67. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel