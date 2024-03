1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks General Electric Stock Is Going to $191. Is It a buy?

In a matter of days, General Electric (NYSE: GE) will cease to exist.To be more precise, GE will cease to exist in its current form. On April 2 the company -- which has already spun off its healthcare operations -- will split into two separate businesses. That means the latest analyst takes on GE will be the last in its current configuration.One of those soon-to-be-outdated takes is quite bullish, anticipating a double-digit percentage rise in the share price. Let's see whether the company's future is as rosy as that prognosticator believes.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel