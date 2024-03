1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Marvell Technology Stock Is Going to $100. Is It a buy Around $67?

At first glance, predicting that a stock is poised to increase 50% is a bold move for any individual analyst. To a degree that's certainly true, but these days there are several market pundits who are very bullish on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock.Among these optimists, Piper Sandler's Harsh Kumar is one of the more bullish, and he definitely considers the stock a buy right now. Let's see if he's justified in his view.More than a few pundits and investors were disappointed by Marvell's Q4 results, but not Kumar. Less than 24 hours after the company published its Q4 and full-year fiscal 2024 numbers, he raised his price target. He reset his $70 target upward to $100 per share. Kumar thinks the stock has a 49% upside over the next 12 months or so. It would follow too that Kumar maintained his overweight (read: buy) recommendation. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel