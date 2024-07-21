|
21.07.2024 16:53:00
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Meta Platforms Stock Is Going to $550. Is It a Buy?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has, despite a few missteps, been a roaring success as a company over the years. It continues to be quite the juggernaut on the stock market, too. It might be hard to believe now, but the company's IPO price was set at $38 per share when it went public in 2012; it now trades for nearly $480.Even across a 12-year stretch, that's quite the return. Yet there are more gains to be had in the proximate future, at least if we can believe one analyst's recent bullish take on the company.In mid-July, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) Securities' Justin Post reiterated his buy recommendation on Meta stock. He also maintained his $550 per-share price target, implying 15% potential upside on the current level. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
