|
15.05.2024 12:52:00
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Microsoft Stock Is Going to $465. Is It a Buy?
Solid quarterly results, high profitability, and significant involvement in artificial intelligence (AI) technology have powered Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock to all-time highs in 2024. That's saying something for a company that's been trading for decades.If some analysts are to be believed, there's more growth in store, and one analyst recently reiterated his bullish take on the company. But is that view realistic?In mid-May, Piper Sandler's Brent Bracelin published a new research note on Microsoft in which he justified his existing overweight (read: buy) recommendation and $465 per-share price target. Bracelin's update comes on the heels of meetings with executives in Microsoft's security unit. The analyst wrote that following these meetings, he realized the strength of this somewhat unheralded business for the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!