1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Microsoft Stock Is Going to $465. Is It a Buy Around $425?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a sprawling, powerful company, and as a stock, it's surely powerful enough to muscle a 10% share price increase over the next 12 months or so.At least that's the view of one market professional following the stock. He recently commented on the company's unbundling of one of its more controversial pieces of software, reiterating his bullish stance on Microsoft's prospects.Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss made his pronouncements on April Fool's Day, but they weren't meant to make anyone look foolish. The analyst stood by his overweight (buy, in other words) rating on Microsoft at a price target of $465 per share. That's roughly 9.5% higher than the shares' current level.

