29.04.2024 20:20:00

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Microsoft Stock Is Going to $500. Is It a Buy Around $400?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) delivered another impressive earnings report on April 25. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) respectively grew 17% and 20% year over year for the fiscal 2024 third quarter (ended March 31), and the analyst at Wells Fargo sees more gains in store.Analyst Michael Turrin raised the price target on Microsoft from $480 to $500 and maintained an overweight (buy) rating on the shares. The new price target represents potential upside of 25% over the current share price of $400.With the stock already trading at a premium valuation, is that price target realistic?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 14 601,50 -0,85% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 367,40 -1,90% Microsoft Corp.

