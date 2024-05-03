|
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Nvidia Stock Is Going to $1,150. Is It a Buy Around $865?
A new report from a Wall Street analyst maps out how Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock could move in the coming months. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri thinks the powerful Blackwell computing platform will start shipping this December. With that timeframe it's not too early for investors to look at what that might mean for Nvidia's revenue and earnings growth.Most market watchers know just how far and fast Nvidia stock has jumped since it began showing how quickly it can monetize its artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and software products. Once sales of AI chips for data center needs took off, the stock has shot higher by about 500% since the start of last year.In his recent report, Arcuri raised his price target for Nvidia shares from $1,100 to $1,150 and continued to recommend investors buy the stock. His new price target would mean a gain of about 33% from recent levels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
