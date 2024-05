1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Nvidia Stock Is Going to $1,200. Is It a Buy Around $945?

Wall Street analysts are updating their coverage of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the leading name in artificial intelligence (AI) prepares to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 22.Earlier this week, Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis said his firm thinks investors should be buying Nvidia stock and raised his price target from $780 to $1,200 per share. That would represent a gain of about 27% with the current share price near $945. But investors may be apprehensive after the high-flying stock has already had a monster run. Nvidia shares have more than tripled in the last 12 months alone.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel