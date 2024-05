1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Palantir Stock Is Going to $9. Is It a Sell?

Investors in data analytics specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) probably weren't feeling too good when their company reported its first quarter at the beginning of May. Although the company squeezed out double-digit growth on both the top and bottom lines and beat the average analyst projection for revenue, the share price tumbled on the news. One of those Palantir prognosticators had a bit of a different reaction to this event -- he raised his price target by a lot. Although he maintained the equivalent of a sell recommendation, perhaps market participants should take a different view.That analyst is RBC Capital's Rishi Jaluria, who nearly doubled his fair value estimation of Palantir stock. Just after those earnings were disseminated, he reset his price target to $9 per share from his previous $5. Yet, as the new level is 33% below the company's latest closing price, he left his underperform recommendation intact. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel