31.05.2024 18:34:48
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks PayPal Is Going to $90. Is It a Buy?
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been one of the more disappointing stocks on the market since the pandemic-era tech bubble burst in late 2021.While the company is still recognized as a leader in digital payments, its growth has slowed significantly as the fintech industry matures and it faces competition from Apple, Block, and other challengers. It's also struggled strategically amid a leadership change, and cost cuts and share buybacks have done little to breathe new life into the stock.However, one Wall Street analyst is now changing its tune on PayPal, and it could be a sign that PayPal is at the beginning of a turnaround.
