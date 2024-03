1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Pfizer Stock Is Going to $45. Is It a Buy Around $26?

Per Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen's calculations published March 4, Pfizer 's (NYSE: PFE) stock is going to climb by around 75% to reach or surpass $45 over the coming quarters. Chen's hypothesis for the biopharma is likely linked to its ongoing pivot away from its coronavirus medicines like Paxlovid and Comirnaty, and toward the revenue sources of the future, which management has designated as cancer therapeutics.But is Pfizer a buy today, with a price tag around $26, and with its new oncology pipeline just starting to gear up?There is reason to believe that this company is worth buying on the basis of its strategic plan to become a leader in cancer medicine.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel