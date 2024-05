1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Roku Is Going to $105. Is It a Buy?

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were already in the dumps coming into its first-quarter earnings report last Thursday, but investors hoping for a recovery got a rude awakening. The streaming distribution platform fell 10% on the update, as investor patience about meaningful profitability seems to be running thin.However, one analyst is still bullish on Roku in spite of its recent underperformance. Benchmark lowered its price target on Roku from $115 to $105 following the report, but reiterated a buy rating.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel