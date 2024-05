1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Sea Limited Stock Can Reach $87. Is It a Buy at About $68?

A solid first-quarter report recently boosted shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). The company also convinced several Wall Street analysts that its business is worth more than its market valuation.Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang recently raised her price target for the e-commerce, entertainment, and finance conglomerate to $87 per share. The new target implies a gain of about 31% from recent prices.Sea Limited stock is still miles below the peak it reached in 2021, but Jiang has plenty of reasons to expect big gains ahead. The company's e-commerce division reported first-quarter gross merchandise volume that soared 36% year over year, thanks to its unmatched logistical capability.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel