1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks SoFi Stock Is Going to $14. Is It a buy at $7.38?

When does an underperforming stock become undervalued?When talking about slumping next-generation financial services company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), the answer is "now," at least according to one market professional. In fact, this prognosticator is suggesting the stock could nearly double in price in the next 12 to 18 months.Is that expectation realistic?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel