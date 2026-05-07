Tilray Brands Aktie

Tilray Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096

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07.05.2026 21:00:00

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Tilray Will Soar Nearly 75%. Is It a Buy Now?

When it comes to Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and recent price action, it's been all about the Canada-based cannabis company's U.S. legalization catalyst. Late last month, Tilray and other marijuana stocks surged on news of major regulatory progress.However, as investors read the fine print and discovered this action was not the same as full legalization, this stock not only gave back gains but has fallen to prices under $6 per share, down from nearly $8 per share during the rally.Yet while that may be discouraging for investors, one analyst remains bullish on the stock, calling for it to hit double-digit prices in the near future. Better yet, evaluating the analyst's rationale, a move to $10 or more per share may not necessary require major changes in U.S. federal law and regulations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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