05.04.2024 20:02:50
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Uber Stock Is Going to $100. Is It a Buy?
Share prices of transportation and logistics giant Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) have tripled since the start of 2023 as the company pulled out of its pandemic-era downturn. Analysts at Jefferies see more gains ahead as Uber expands its portfolio of mobility products to attract new users and grow spending with existing customers.Jefferies maintained its buy rating on Uber stock and boosted its price target from $95 to $100 on Friday. That new price target represents a potential upside of about 28% over the next 12 months or so from the current price.Jefferies notes that Uber has gone from just two mobility products in 2011 to around 20 today. Beyond its standard service, Uber offers mobility solutions for stadiums, festivals, colleges, and businesses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
