15.05.2024 14:30:00
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Uber Stock Is Going to $90. Is It a Buy Around $67?
Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) received mixed reactions after reporting earnings on May 8. While the ride-hailing platform grew sales and monthly active users by 21% and 15%, respectively, the market fretted over the company's net loss stemming from valuation changes in investments it holds. Still, Needham analyst Bernie McTernan set a price target of $90 for Uber over the next year, citing the company's 82% adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth as a critical reason for optimism. Here's why I can't help but agree with McTernan's belief that Uber's operations are streamlining despite this one-off loss in net income this quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
