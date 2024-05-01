01.05.2024 16:30:00

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Verizon Stock Is Going to $48. Is It a Buy Around $40?

Investors wanting to dial into some robust, double-digit growth would do well to buy Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) stock. That's the view of one analyst tracking the giant telecom -- and he reiterated his bullish take on the shares just after the release of first-quarter results toward the end of April.Let's pick that recommendation apart a bit. Is Verizon truly worthy of your investment dollars?The person behind this Verizon analysis is Oppenheimer's Tim Horan, who expressed his continuing belief in the company even after those results, which some investors considered subpar. This was due to several factors, not least the sluggish (0.2%) year-over-year revenue growth that, at $33 billion, didn't quite reach the average analyst estimate. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share also fell although that figure did top prognosticator expectations. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Verizon Inc. 37,07 -1,53% Verizon Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs 10 949,00 1,81% Verizon Communications Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs

