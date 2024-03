1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Viking Therapeutics Stock Is Going to $116. Is It a Buy Around $81?

With shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) flying 555% higher in the last three months, at least one financial analyst is saying that it can go even higher. On Feb. 28, Oppenheimer's Jay Olsen adjusted his price target from $46 to $116, which implies an upside of 36% from the stock's current price near $85.A freshly priced stock offering closes on March 4 that will bring in an estimated $550 million on top of the $362 million in cash, equivalents, and investments it reported at the end of Q4. With that cash infusion, the biotech will soon have a rock-solid balance sheet. And, with some stellar data in hand from its phase 2 clinical trial for its VK2735 program to treat obesity, its path to commercializing its first medicine is clear.However, it still isn't guaranteed, and it will take a while longer at best. Is the stock a buy at its current price level?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel