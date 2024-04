1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Visa Stock Is Going to $320. Is It a Buy at Around $276?

Investors have been overly concerned about upcoming reductions to credit card interchange rates, at least according to one Wall Street analyst. TD Cowen's Bryan Bergin recently initiated coverage of Visa (NYSE: V) with a buy rating and a $320 price target.Bergin's target implies a gain from the current price of about 16% over the next 12 months, and it is higher than most of his peers. Given the recent pace of growth we've seen from the world's largest global payment network, it's not an unreasonable stock price appreciation expectation.A recent agreement to reduce U.S. credit card interchange fees for at least 5 years might sting. Luckily, international transactions are rising fast enough to overcome the headwind and continue delivering steady earnings growth at a high-single-digit percentage through 2030.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel