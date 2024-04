1 Wall Street Analyst Upgraded Rivian Stock With a Possible Catalyst Ahead. Is It a Buy?

One Wall Street analyst thinks Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has dropped far enough. UBS analyst Joseph Spak upgraded the stock of the electric vehicle (EV) maker on Tuesday, and implied there could be another upgrade ahead.Spak addressed both a short-term view as well as a specific catalyst that could drive Rivian shares higher over the long term. After Rivian stock has dropped by more than 50% in the last three months, Spak upgraded his rating from sell to neutral on Tuesday. He kept his price target of $9, but noted that there could be a new catalyst emerging, too.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel