15.08.2024 17:21:00

1 Wall Street Firm Thinks Nvidia Stock Is Going to $150. Is It a Buy?

After hitting a high of $140 in June, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have pulled back amid a broader market sell-off, as well as reports that Nvidia's upcoming Blackwell chip might get delayed. Despite all that, UBS is sticking with its $150 price target and "buy" rating on the stock. These price targets are usually just an estimate of where an analyst thinks a stock can trade in the near term. Based on the firm's research, investors might be underestimating Nvidia's earnings growth potential over the next few years.UBS believes that early shipments for Blackwell could be delayed to the end of January. However, it shouldn't hurt Nvidia's revenue in the near term, since it can sell more H200 graphics processing units (GPUs) to customers using them for artificial intelligence (AI) until Blackwell is available.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

