Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
08.02.2026 04:15:00
1 Warning Sign for Tesla Stock Investors in 2026
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) might be one of the most polarizing companies on the market. However, investors can't complain about the returns. Shares are up 3,300% in the past decade. It's clear that the business and its visionary founder and CEO, Elon Musk, have received ongoing support from the investment community. This has occurred while Tesla's core operations have been under immense pressure.If you're bullish on this electric vehicle (EV) stock, pay attention to this one warning sign.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
