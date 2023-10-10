|
10.10.2023 12:09:00
1 Warren Buffett AI Stock Is Down 31% -- Is It Time to Buy?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) chief Warren Buffett isn't exactly known for his prowess as a tech investor.Buffett stayed on the sidelines through the dot-com boom and bust, and he's said that he doesn't know how to value tech stocks. However, in recent years, Buffett has changed his tune on the tech sector. Apple is now Berkshire's biggest holding, and the conglomerate has several other tech stocks in its portfolio.As for artificial intelligence (AI), the Oracle of Omaha has said he doesn't understand it, but he's also called it "an incredible technological advance."
