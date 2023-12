1 Warren Buffett ETF I'm Stocking Up On Before the End of 2023

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be fantastic investments for many people. Not only do they require next to no effort on your part, but they could also help you earn hundreds of thousands of dollars or more over time.Not all ETFs are created equal, however, and the right choice for you will depend largely on your tolerance for risk and investing goals. That said, there's one ETF I've owned for years and will continue stocking up on throughout the rest of 2023 -- and it's also earned the Warren Buffett seal of approval.For the most part, Warren Buffett invests in individual stocks. However, he does own one type of ETF: the S&P 500 ETF. Through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett owns shares of both the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel