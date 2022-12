1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 62% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is known as one of history's most successful value investors. A quick survey of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio he oversees reveals that the investment conglomerate's five largest holdings are Apple, Bank of America, Chevron, Coca-Cola, and American Express. Each of these companies is an established industry leader with a sturdy business, strong brand, and history of returning cash to shareholders through dividends. But Buffett and the analyst teams at Berkshire have also put funds into some riskier, more speculative growth stocks that have the potential to deliver explosive long-term returns.Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is an innovative category leader in the cloud-based analytics software space, and its stock trades down roughly 55% across 2022 and 62% from its lifetime high at the time of writing. For risk-tolerant investors willing to embrace the potential for continued market volatility in pursuit of big gains, building a long-term position in this fast-growing software player could pay off in a big way.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading